Get Savvy in :60 - Everything you need to know about UrgentVet
By Megan Hayes
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you’re a pet owner, it can be stressful any time your animal starts showing signs of illness. It can be even more stressful if it happens during a period of time when your regular veterinarian is closed or already booked up with appointments.

In these instances, UrgentVet is here to help! They can help when your pet has minor injuries and illnesses such as itchy ears, fleas, coughing, sneezing, limping, vomiting, and many other symptoms.

You can walk into the practice or visit UrgentVet.com to save your place in line. That way, the wait time is lessened and you can take advantage of the fear-free environment UrgentVet strives to make happen for every patient.

UrgentVet is open on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., weekends 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and holidays noon to 8 p.m The exam fee is just $99.

Visit UrgentVet.com for more information.

