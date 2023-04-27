Man faces charges of sexually abusing minor as her caretaker

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A 58-year-old man has been accused of abusing a minor as her caregiver, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Larry Noles Jr., of Okeechobee County, was arrested Tuesday and is facing six counts of sexual battery.

A detective was assigned to a case when the victim made allegations against her caregiver for coercing her into having sexual relations, spokesman Jack Nash said.

He was being held on a $600,000 bond at the Okeechobee County Jail.

