Man faces charges of sexually abusing minor as her caretaker

A 58-year-old man has been accused of abusing a minor as her caregiver, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Larry Noles Jr., of Okeechobee County, was arrested Tuesday and is facing six counts of sexual battery.

A detective was assigned to a case when the victim made allegations against her caregiver for coercing her into having sexual relations, spokesman Jack Nash said.

He was being held on a $600,000 bond at the Okeechobee County Jail.

Scripps Only Content 2023