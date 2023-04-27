Man faces sexual battery, kidnapping, robbery charges of woman

Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT
A 31-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man is facing several charges related to the sexual attack of a woman, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Darrell Moreland Jr. was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and robbery with a deadly weapon.

On Sunday, the victim was walking to her residence at an undisclosed location when an armed suspect approached her and forced her into his vehicle against her will, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said. He then drove her to an undisclosed location and sexually battered the victim while holding her at gunpoint.

On Wednesday, detectives located and arrested Moreland. He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at 3:05 a.m.

In his first appearance, no bond was allowed and his next court date is May 25 at 10:30 a.m.

