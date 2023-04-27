North Hutchinson Island road turns into river after heavy rains

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Paddleboards and canoes became the method of travel after heavy rains inundated at least one road in St. Lucie County on Thursday.

The flooding occurred on Shorewinds Drive on North Hutchinson Island, just east of Little Jim Bridge Park.

At least one car was stalled on the road after it became stuck in the floodwaters.

Some vehicles were driving through the floodwaters while others didn't take any chances and turned around.

Kristen Bowman said she has lived in the area for four years and this heavy rain was the worst that she had seen.

"It was raining like crazy. We looked out over the fence. We came out here [and saw the water] and we're like, 'This isn't even hurricane season,'" Bowman said. "My house is going to be underwater if we have a Category 1 hurricane. There's no room for the water to go."

Another neighbor that WPTV spoke to said the same situation happened during Wednesday's storms.

