Strong storms down trees, produce multiple reports of hail

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Multiple locations in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast were hit by a fury of strong storms Wednesday afternoon, which produced gusty winds, heavy rain and hail.

The storms prompted a series of severe thunderstorm warnings for much of the afternoon.

A large tree was felled by heavy winds on 93rd Lane North in Jupiter Farms.

The homeowner estimated the tree was more than 30 years old.

The National Weather Service reported a 79 mph wind gust at a weather station in Port St. Lucie. There was also a wind gust of 85 mph reported on Sewall's Point in Martin County.

The St. Lucie Fire District said a downed tree hit an apartment located in the 1700 block of Canal Terrace in Fort Pierce. No one was hurt.

There have been multiple reports of quarter-sized hail in northern Palm Beach County including in Jupiter and Jupiter Farms. There were even reports of golf-ball-sized hail in Palm Beach Gardens.

