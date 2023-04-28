Biden approves disaster declaration for Broward County after historic flooding

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Broward County, making federal money available for those impacted by the historic flooding earlier this month.

The White House announced Friday that Biden approved the request from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Biden's action makes Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance and federal funding available for those Broward County residents and businesses adversely impacted by the record rainfall in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding communities from April 12-14.

Residents whose homes were damaged could receive grants for temporary housing and home repairs, as well as low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

Florida emergency management assessment teams identified more than 1,000 homes with major damages.

Flooding transformed the runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport into a river, forcing it to close for more than a day until the water had receded. It also made highways and roadways impassable to vehicles and caused significant damage to Fort Lauderdale City Hall.

Mayor Dean Trantalis was in Washington this week advocating for federal assistance on behalf of the city.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

2 workers found dead, another hospitalized after fumigating furniture warehouse
Some Florida driver’s license holders having problems at TSA checkpoints
Storm’s winds ‘felt like a hurricane,’ Fort Pierce residents say
Animal sanctuary damaged by strong winds
North Hutchinson Island road turns into river after heavy rains

Latest News

FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 28, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 28, 2023
Residents across the Treasure Coast are still recovering after winds of up to 80 mph ripped...
Storm's winds 'felt like a hurricane,' Fort Pierce residents say
Paddleboards and canoes became the method of travel after heavy rains inundated at least one...
North Hutchinson Island road turns into river after heavy rains
Jensen Beach High School teacher helps grieving student