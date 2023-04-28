Gators QB Anthony Richardson goes to Colts at No. 4

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Indianapolis Colts followed their plan, selecting Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.

While the move had been expected even before the Colts finished last season with seven straight losses and a 4-12-1 mark, the bigger debate was over to take.

Team owner Jim Irsay repeatedly spoke publicly about the need to find stability at the sport's most important position and even once hinted he preferred Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

When the Carolina Panthers took Young with the top overall pick and C.J. Stroud went second to Houston, general manager Chris Ballard stood pat at No. 4 and chose Richardson, a one-year starter for the Gators.

The athletic Richardson could help the Colts re-emerge as a playoff contender perhaps sooner rather than expected. He also could become the long-term replacement the franchise has sought since Andrew Luck's surprise retirement announcement in August 2019.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson throws a pass during the first half against Utah,...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson throws a pass during the first half against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.

Luck's departure has created a revolving door on Indy's depth chart.

This will be the seventh straight season the Colts have used a different opening day starter, and last season they went through three starters in 17 games. It's unclear whether Richardson will start immediately after completing only 53.8% of his throws in 2022.

Predictably, Indy used its earliest pick since selecting Luck No. 1 overall in 2012 on a quarterback.

Richardson joins a roster that already has three other quarterbacks — Sam Ehlinger, a sixth-round draft pick in 2021, Nick Foles, the Super Bowl LII MVP, and the recently added Garnder Minshew, who followed new Colts coach Shane Steichen from Philadelphia to Indy this offseason.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
2 workers found dead, another hospitalized after fumigating furniture warehouse
Animal sanctuary damaged by strong winds
Tiger, Timberlake team up for new luxury Wellington development
Port St. Lucie man sentenced to life in prison after impregnating girl, 15

Latest News

Panthers take Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in NFL draft
North Hutchinson Island road turns into river after heavy rains
Storm's winds 'felt like a hurricane,' Fort Pierce residents say
DeSantis' overseas trip abroad hits highlights, criticism