FBI, deputies seen searching Wellington home, stable

Residents in the Palm Beach Point community in Wellington said they walked outside Friday morning to see a large law enforcement presence at a neighbor's home.

The equestrian community is located off Greenbrier Boulevard.

Video from Chopper 5 showed FBI agents, as well as Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office patrol cars, at a home and stable in the 15000 block of Natures Point Lane.

FBI agents are seen in a stable during a search of the property on Natures Point Lane in the Palm Beach Point community, April 28, 2023, in Wellington, Fla.

The FBI office in South Florida confirms the agency was conducting court-ordered law enforcement activity in the vicinity, but no other information was available.

Neighbors shared video of a man in handcuffs at the property.

Video provided by neighbors showed a man in handcuffs during a search of the property on Natures Point Lane in the Palm Beach Point community, April 28, 2023, in Wellington, Fla.

According to property records, a company called Emco Holding Inc. is registered at the location.

