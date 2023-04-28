Grand opening delayed for new Sprouts Farmers Market west of Boca Raton

Those wanting to go to the new Sprouts Farmers Market west of Boca Raton will have to wait a little longer.

On Friday, the Sprouts Farmers Market corporate office told WPTV the new store located at 9831 Glades Rd. in Shadowwood Square is not open yet. The store was originally scheduled to open on April 28.

Accodring to the natural grocery store chain's website, the Boca Raton location is "coming soon."

The corporate office did not say why the grand opening is delayed but said they will announce a hiring event soon.

Meanwhile, a new Sprouts Farmers Market in Delray Beach is schedule to open in Delray Commons at 5030 W. Atlantic Ave. on June 9, according to the store's website.

No word yet on when the hiring fairs for the Boca Raton location will happen or when the store will open.

