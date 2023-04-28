Iconic 'Million Dollar Quartet' soars at Wick Theatre

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In December of 1956, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash had an incredible Jam session at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee.

"It was the greatest jam session ever with those four stars," said Marylin Wick, who is the founder of the Wick Theatre.

Now that story, "Million Dollar Quartet," about rock, music, and egos, has made its way to the Wick Theatre in Boca Raton.

"It's been a joy to bring this to life to the theatre world. It's a story that should be told that doesn't get told much," Wick said.

The show has been so popular the run now goes through May 21. Tickets start at $89 plus tax and fee.

For more information, click here.

