Jensen Beach High School teacher helps grieving student

WPTV met Mindi Paruta, a mother of five, and one of her sons at the WPTV Let's Hear It meet-up in Stuart.

She wanted to tell WPTV morning anchor Hollani Davis about a teacher who helped her middle son, Ben. The high school sophomore was drowning in grief.

"His teacher -- are you okay Benjamin - started talking to him. Who's your favorite surfer? The teacher doesn't even surf," said Paruta.

John Bros is that teacher. Ben is a student of his at Jensen Beach High School. Ben's dad, Mindi's husband, died earlier this year.

Bros reached out to some of his contacts and somehow got two of his student's favorite pro surfers to send him some love. They also sent Ben one of their old broken surfboards as a keepsake.

"This definitely helped," said Layne Paruta, Ben's older brother.

"This is a big thing that helps a lot of days if you could imagine," said Mindi Paruta.

WPTV caught up with Bros to ask him why he went out of his way to help a student.

"I just had a lot of empathy for him as a young man and I couldn't imagine having to deal with that, so the idea was that I was going to put my energy into to make a positive thing happen for him," said Bros.

For him, it was no big deal to go the extra mile, but for a boy riding the waves of grief, it put him on the path toward healing and got him back to a passion he once shared with his father.

