Laser pointer at West Palm Beach school prompts police response

Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
There were some tense moments Friday at Renaissance Charter School at Cypress in West Palm Beach after a report of a weapon on the campus, prompting a lockdown.

The school is located at 8151 Okeechobee Blvd.

Police received a call just before 1:30 p.m. of an initial report of a student with a gun at the school that was an "active shooter" situation, according to West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles.

"Fortunately there was no weapon," Jachles said. "We had three 12-year-old students that did the right thing. They saw something. They said something. They reported it."

WATCH: Police share details about response to school

Police discuss response to Renaissance Charter School at Cypress

Police said the children saw a red laser pointer that they thought was a student with a gun, and they reported it to the staff.

Staff members immediately activated their system, this prompted what Jachles described as a "quick and effective" response by police.

Jachles said no weapon was found, no one was arrested and no charges will be filed.

The campus was placed on soft lockdown as a precaution, but it was later lifted.

Students were released from the school at about 3 p.m.

