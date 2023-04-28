Lockdown lifted after police called to Renaissance Charter School

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Police are on the campus of Renaissance Charter School at Cypress.

A spokeswoman for the school said police are investigating "a rumor of a threat," but there was "no imminent danger."

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said there is no threat to faculty or students. He was not able to elaborate.

The campus had been placed on lockdown as a precaution, but it has since been lifted.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

