Panthers take Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in NFL draft

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Panthers believe they've finally found their franchise quarterback.

The Panthers selected Alabama's Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night, the first time the team has selected a QB with the top overall pick since Cam Newton in 2011.

Young was 30-4 as a starter during three seasons with the Crimson Tide, throwing for 8,356 yards with 80 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

The 5-foot-10, 204-pound Young is considered small by NFL standards, and is just the third quarterback since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 shorter than 6 feet to be selected in the first round.

