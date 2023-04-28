SunFest road closures now in place in West Palm Beach

We’re just one week from music and fun in downtown West Palm Beach.

SunFest kicks off on May 5. And a heads up for drivers: some roads are already closed to prepare for the festival.

From now through May 10, Flagler Drive between Banyan Boulevard and Lakeview Avenue is closed, along with North Clematis Street between Lantana Avenue and Flagler Drive, and Evernia Street between Narcissus Avenue and Flagler Drive.

Then starting on May 3 through May 10, southbound Flagler Drive between 3rd Street and Banyan Boulevard will also be closed.

Big names performing this year include the The Chainsmokers, Flo Rida, Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley, 311, and The Killers.

SunFest runs from May 5 to May 7.

There are some big changes this year, including a scaled-back schedule of three days instead of the traditional four.

The festival, which has had three large musical stages in the past, will only have two this year. They are the Ford Stage, which is farthest north, and the Ideal Nutrition Stage at the Meyer Amphitheatre. The stage that was farthest south near the Royal Park Bridge will not be there this year.

Also, the traditional Sunday night fireworks show over the intracoastal will not be happening this year.

For more information about SunFest, including the complete music lineup and to purchase tickets, click here.

