7-year-old girl drowns at home's birthday party, police say

A 7-year-old girl attending a children's party at a residence drowned in the pool, Port St. Lucie police said Saturday afternoon.



At 12:25 p.m., the police department responded to the 200 block of Southeast Bella Stran.

The girl was attending a children’s birthday party when a family member observed she was underwater.

The child was taken out of the water and CPR was immediately started.

The St. Lucie County Fire District transported her a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing by detectives. At this time, no foul play is suspected.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this extremely difficult time," Sgt. John Dellacroce, an agency spokesman, said in a news release. "A PSLPD victim’s advocate responded to the scene to provide resources."

