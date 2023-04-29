EF0 tornado causes damage in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down Friday evening in Boynton Beach.

The twister occurred in the vicinity of Southwest 23rd Avenue and Interstate 95 just after 7:30 p.m.

There were reports of shingles blown off roofs, a screen patio blown down and small to medium tree limbs downed.

Power outages were reported in the vicinity of the Golfview Harbor apartments.

Video recorded by WPTV viewers showed a rotating funnel cloud snapping power lines.

An EF0 tornado packs winds between 65–85 mph and can cause light damage.

No injuries have been reported from the storm.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

North Hutchinson Island road turns into river after heavy rains
Some Florida driver’s license holders having problems at TSA checkpoints
Storm’s winds ‘felt like a hurricane,’ Fort Pierce residents say
Back-to-back storms in California have sparked a gold rush. (KMAX, KOVR, CNN)
California experiences biggest gold rush in years due to storms
Grand opening delayed for new Sprouts Farmers Market west of Boca Raton

Latest News

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) takes a shot against the Florida Panthers during the...
Panthers beat Bruins 7-5, force deciding Game 7 in first-round series
Residents outraged by ordinance they call confusing
New push to save Benny's on the Beach in Lake Worth Beach
Final days of legislation session see Disney lawsuit, drag queen protest