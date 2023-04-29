EF0 tornado causes damage in Boynton Beach

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down Friday evening in Boynton Beach.

The twister occurred in the vicinity of Southwest 23rd Avenue and Interstate 95 just after 7:30 p.m.

There were reports of shingles blown off roofs, a screen patio blown down and small to medium tree limbs downed.

4/28 at 10:30pm : After reviewing video footage and storm reports, we can confirm that an EF-0 Tornado occurred in Boynton Beach earlier this evening in the vicinity of Southwest 23rd Avenue and Interstate 95. 🌪️



The local storm report is viewable below: https://t.co/BtZ6fTvMDd pic.twitter.com/UFMWpynQWT — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 29, 2023

Power outages were reported in the vicinity of the Golfview Harbor apartments.

Video recorded by WPTV viewers showed a rotating funnel cloud snapping power lines.

An EF0 tornado packs winds between 65–85 mph and can cause light damage.

No injuries have been reported from the storm.

