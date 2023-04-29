Kenneth Gessesse Hawthorne convicted in 2017 shooting deaths of 2 in apartment

Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT
A 28-year-old West Palm Beach man was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a triple shooting that left two men dead in West Palm Beach in 2017.

Kenneth Gessesse Hawthorne was a resident of an apartment at Caribbean Villas off Haverhill Road where the shooting occurred on March 29, 2017. Killed were Isaiah Hyndman, 21, of West Palm Beach and Cortney Lowery Jr., 21, of Riviera Beach.

On Thursday, a Palm Beach County jury convicted him of two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of attempted murder with a firearm. Circuit Court Judge Scott Suskauer set sentencing for 1 p.m. May 10.

Another victim, Abiade Granger, was in stable condition at St. Mary's Medical Center after surgery. Walter Granger, his father, is a pastor and said his son knew everyone involved.

Granger told detectives that he, Hawthorne and two others were playing video games when the suspect walked out of the room. Granger said he returned to the room with a gun and shot them.

