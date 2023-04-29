Man hospitalized after shooting in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A man was shot in the leg and transported to a hospital after a shooting Saturday morning in Riviera Beach, authorities said.

Around 8 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of a shooting at 103 N. Congress Ave. in Lake Park. The person had walked to the gas station from the shooting between Silver Beach Road and Park Avenue West in Riviera Beach, Palm Beach County spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

Barbera said her agency assisted River Beach police.

