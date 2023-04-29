New push to save Benny's on the Beach in Lake Worth Beach

Despite the grim prospect that one of the most beloved beachside restaurants in Palm Beach County might soon close, there is now new hope that it can be saved.

Glen Torcivia, the city attorney for Lake Worth Beach, told WPTV on Friday that the negotiations are ongoing with the operators of Benny's on the Beach, and they are optimistic they can reach a new lease agreement.

Torcivia said he thinks it will still be a few weeks before a final resolution is reached. Any agreement would need to be presented to the city commission.

Earlier this month, the city of Lake Worth Beach did not renew the restaurant's lease, leaving many to fear the local hangout would have to close.

The new lease for the next 10 years would have increased the rent by 33%, bringing it more in line with the other businesses at the beach.

The restaurant has been around since 1986 and employs about 200 people.

Scripps Only Content 2023