Permit denied for LGBTQ+ fundraiser in West Palm Beach

The LGBTQ+ organization "Transpire Help" is responding to Friday's news that the city of West Palm Beach has denied permits for its fourth annual fundraiser on the 500 block of Clematis Street.

"I think as a community that faces unique challenges and obstacles, we remain steadfast in our ability to adapt and advocate for positive change," Donna Weinberger, the founder of Transpire Help, said.

The event is called "Pride on the Block" and this year the nonprofit was planning to expand it both on the 500 block of Clematis Street and in The Square.

"With our community being in need of our support now more than ever, and we feel that we will gain the support of the city and we will have a fantastic event," Weinberger said.

The event is a way to raise funds to help people in the LGBTQ+ community recover from drug or alcohol addiction.

Organizers are hoping to meet with West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James to work through changes.

"We are really thankful and grateful for the local community's support," Weinberger said. "Despite having to make adjustments, we are looking forward to seeing everyone for a fun-filled event celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion."

Organizers say Pride on the Block is still planned for June 3 but location details are being finalized.

"It's a really great kick-off event for Pride Month and West Palm Beach is a great city to host this event," Weinberger said. "We're looking forward to continuing everything as planned."

Click here for the latest details on the event.

WPTV contacted the city of West Palm Beach about the event, and they said they would get back to us next week.

Scripps Only Content 2023