Sergeant in stable condition after shooting during police pursuit in Hollywood

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Golden Beach police sergeant shot twice in the arm during a police pursuit in Hollywood early Saturday is in stable condition, officials said.

At about 3:15 a.m., the Sunny Isle Police Department and the Golden Beach Police Department attempted to stop a stolen car heading north on Ocean Boulevard in Golden Beach.

While the suspects attempted to drive north on Hallandale Boulevard, the driver lost control of the car, which prompted them to depart.

During a chase on foot, Golden Beach Sgt. Joseph Bautista was shot twice in the arm.

Bautista was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood , WTVJ reported.

“The officer is stable and going into surgery so obviously we are grateful that the injuries weren’t more severe for that Golden Beach police officer,” Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said in a news release.

Both suspects were apprehended at the scene and taken into custody.

Hollywood police confirmed they recovered the gun used to shoot the officer.

Golden Beach has a population of 945 and Sunny Isles is 22,064.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

North Hutchinson Island road turns into river after heavy rains
Some Florida driver’s license holders having problems at TSA checkpoints
Storm’s winds ‘felt like a hurricane,’ Fort Pierce residents say
Back-to-back storms in California have sparked a gold rush. (KMAX, KOVR, CNN)
California experiences biggest gold rush in years due to storms
Grand opening delayed for new Sprouts Farmers Market west of Boca Raton

Latest News

Kenneth Gessesse Hawthorne convicted in 2017 shooting deaths of 2 in apartment
Permit denied for LGBTQ+ fundraiser in West Palm Beach
Clematis Street drag show comes to an end after 3 years
EF0 tornado causes damage in Boynton Beach