Trees toppled, homes damaged, cars overturned in tornado

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
A tornado struck Saturday afternoon in northern Palm Beach County, toppling trees, damaging some property and overturning vehicles in parts of North Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.

At one time, about 7,500 people were without power, according to Florida Power & Light.

Palm Beach Gardens police were asking the public to avoid the area of PGA Boulevard east of the Intracoastal Waterway because of storm damage. At this time, roads are blocked at PGA Boulevard and U.S. Highway 1.

Tree branch on top of car at Sanctuary Cove in Palm Beach Gardens on April 29, 2023

Damage was reported at Sandalwood Estates, with one resident telling WPTV he heard the lightning and wind, grabbed his dog and went into a bathroom to hide. A tree came tumbling down on top of the building.

Tree branches are downed from a storm at Sandalwood Estates, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

"We ducked down in our car as it went over us," Shawn MacNamara, who lives at Sandalwood Estates in Palm Beach Gardens, said. "Scariest thing ever."

A WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter provided this photo of storm damage at U.S. Highway 1 and PGA Boulevard, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Rebecca Hilliard told WPTV that "a huge tornado just came threw (sic) my apartment complex in Palm Beach Gardens."

A WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter submitted this picture of a large tree that was split in half near U.S. Highway 1, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Several vehicles were damaged at Sanctuary Cove in Palm Beach Gardens.

A tree branch fell on top of this car, which was damaged in a storm, at Sanctuary Cove, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Drone video submitted by Matthew Blank showed significant roof damage at Sanctuary Cove. Gaping holes could be seen in the roof, exposing the interior of some apartments.

WATCH: Drone footage shows roof damage to Sanctuary Cove apartments

Drone footage shows roof damage to Sanctuary Cove apartments

Kevin Council also shared pictures of cars overturned in a Palm Beach Gardens parking lot.

Yellow caution tape can be seen in the parking lot of an apartment complex where cars can be seen on top of each other, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

WPTV photojournalist Alex Hagan reported a window was knocked out at his North Palm Beach complex and trees toppled.

WPTV photojournalist Alex Hagan took this picture of damage to his apartment complex, April 29, 2023, in North Palm Beach, Fla.

A WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter submitted a picture of a boat that had been lifted out of the water.

Diners outside of Carmine's La Trattoria in Palm Beach Gardens pulled out their cellphones as they spotted what they believed to be a tornado making its way near PGA Boulevard and Prosperity Farms Road.

A Twitter user by the name of "CannaBrain" shared a video from North Palm Beach of a car tumbling several times as the likely tornado strikes.

"This is the scariest thing I've ever been in," a voice can be heard saying in the video. "Oh, my God. Holy (expletive). I hope this stops. I just saw a car flip over in front of me."

A Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue spokesman said no injuries have been reported.

