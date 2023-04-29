Trees toppled, homes damaged, cars overturned in tornado
A tornado struck Saturday afternoon in northern Palm Beach County, toppling trees, damaging some property and overturning vehicles in parts of North Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.
At one time, about 7,500 people were without power, according to Florida Power & Light.
Palm Beach Gardens police were asking the public to avoid the area of PGA Boulevard east of the Intracoastal Waterway because of storm damage. At this time, roads are blocked at PGA Boulevard and U.S. Highway 1.
Damage was reported at Sandalwood Estates, with one resident telling WPTV he heard the lightning and wind, grabbed his dog and went into a bathroom to hide. A tree came tumbling down on top of the building.
"We ducked down in our car as it went over us," Shawn MacNamara, who lives at Sandalwood Estates in Palm Beach Gardens, said. "Scariest thing ever."
Rebecca Hilliard told WPTV that "a huge tornado just came threw (sic) my apartment complex in Palm Beach Gardens."
Several vehicles were damaged at Sanctuary Cove in Palm Beach Gardens.
Drone video submitted by Matthew Blank showed significant roof damage at Sanctuary Cove. Gaping holes could be seen in the roof, exposing the interior of some apartments.
WATCH: Drone footage shows roof damage to Sanctuary Cove apartments
Kevin Council also shared pictures of cars overturned in a Palm Beach Gardens parking lot.
WPTV photojournalist Alex Hagan reported a window was knocked out at his North Palm Beach complex and trees toppled.
A WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter submitted a picture of a boat that had been lifted out of the water.
Diners outside of Carmine's La Trattoria in Palm Beach Gardens pulled out their cellphones as they spotted what they believed to be a tornado making its way near PGA Boulevard and Prosperity Farms Road.
A Twitter user by the name of "CannaBrain" shared a video from North Palm Beach of a car tumbling several times as the likely tornado strikes.
"This is the scariest thing I've ever been in," a voice can be heard saying in the video. "Oh, my God. Holy (expletive). I hope this stops. I just saw a car flip over in front of me."
A Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue spokesman said no injuries have been reported.
