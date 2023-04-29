Trees toppled, structures damaged, cars overturned in possible tornado

A possible tornado struck Palm Beach County on Saturday, including North Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.

The high winds toppled trees, damaged some property and overturned vehicles around 5:15 p.m.

At one time, about 7,500 people were without power, according to Florida Power & Light.

Palm Beach Gardens police are asking the public to avoid the area of PGA Boulevard east of the Intracoastal Waterway because of storm damage. At this time, roads are blocked at PGA Boulevard and U.S. 1

Damage was reported at Sandalwood Estates with one neighbor telling WPTV he heard the lightning and wind, grabbed the dog and went into the bathroom. A tree came tumbling down on top of the building.

Tree branches are downed from a storm at Sanctuary Estates, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Shawn MacNamara, at Sanctuary Estates in Palm Beach Gardens, said: "we ducked down in our car as it went over us. Scariest thing ever."

Storm damage at U.S. 1 and PGA Boulevard.

Rebecca Hilliard said "a huge tornado just came threw my apartment complex in Palm beach Gardens."

More storm damage at U.S. 1 and Palm Beach Gardens on April 29, 2023

Cars were damaged at Sanctuary Cove in Palm Beach Gardens.

Car damaged at Sanctuary Cove in Palm Beach Gardens.

Kevin Council also reported cars overturned in Palm Beach Gardens.

Cars overturned in Palm Beach Gardens.

WPTV photojournalist Alex Hagan reported a window was knocked out at his complex in North Palm Beach as well as trees toppled.

Damage at apartment complex in North Palm Beach.

an

Scripps Only Content 2023