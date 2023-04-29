Trees toppled, structures damaged, cars overturned in possible tornado

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A possible tornado struck Palm Beach County on Saturday, including North Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.

The high winds toppled trees, damaged some property and overturned vehicles around 5:15 p.m.

At one time, about 7,500 people were without power, according to Florida Power & Light.

Palm Beach Gardens police are asking the public to avoid the area of PGA Boulevard east of the Intracoastal Waterway because of storm damage. At this time, roads are blocked at PGA Boulevard and U.S. 1

Damage was reported at Sandalwood Estates with one neighbor telling WPTV he heard the lightning and wind, grabbed the dog and went into the bathroom. A tree came tumbling down on top of the building.

Tree branches are downed from a storm at Sanctuary Estates, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach...
Tree branches are downed from a storm at Sanctuary Estates, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Shawn MacNamara, at Sanctuary Estates in Palm Beach Gardens, said: "we ducked down in our car as it went over us. Scariest thing ever."

Storm damage at U.S. 1 and PGA Boulevard.
Storm damage at U.S. 1 and PGA Boulevard.

Rebecca Hilliard said "a huge tornado just came threw my apartment complex in Palm beach Gardens."

More storm damage at U.S. 1 and Palm Beach Gardens on April 29, 2023
More storm damage at U.S. 1 and Palm Beach Gardens on April 29, 2023

Cars were damaged at Sanctuary Cove in Palm Beach Gardens.

Car damaged at Sanctuary Cove in Palm Beach Gardens.
Car damaged at Sanctuary Cove in Palm Beach Gardens.

Kevin Council also reported cars overturned in Palm Beach Gardens.

Cars overturned in Palm Beach Gardens.
Cars overturned in Palm Beach Gardens.

WPTV photojournalist Alex Hagan reported a window was knocked out at his complex in North Palm Beach as well as trees toppled.

Damage at apartment complex in North Palm Beach.
Damage at apartment complex in North Palm Beach.

an

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

North Hutchinson Island road turns into river after heavy rains
Some Florida driver’s license holders having problems at TSA checkpoints
Storm’s winds ‘felt like a hurricane,’ Fort Pierce residents say
Residents outraged by ordinance they call confusing
Back-to-back storms in California have sparked a gold rush. (KMAX, KOVR, CNN)
California experiences biggest gold rush in years due to storms

Latest News

Trees toppled, structures damaged, cars overturned in possible tornado
7-year-old girl drowns at home's birthday party, police say
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) celebrates his basket against the Milwaukees Bucks during...
Heat, Knicks start 2nd round Sunday in rivalry's return
Man hospitalized after shooting in Riviera Beach