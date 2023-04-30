All Palm Beach Gardens roads reopen after tornado

All roads in Palm Beach Gardens reopened Sunday, one day after a tornado hit the city, toppling trees, damaging property and overturning vehicles there and in nearby North Palm Beach.

The National Weather Service on Sunday upgraded the tornado to an EF2 with maximum peak winds of 130 mph.

Palm Beach Gardens police asked the public to avoid the area of PGA Boulevard east of the Intracoastal Waterway because of storm damage.

The city partially activated its Emergency Operations Center and immediately began cleanup of storm debris, city spokeswoman Candice Temple told WPTV. The EOC was later deactivated Saturday and "we are addressing remaining items with our normal operations."

No injuries were reported.

Gardens GreenMarket was canceled Sunday "out of an abundance of caution for our patrons and vendors." All park activities were also canceled.



Temple said most damage was downed trees from Sandalwood, Oak Brook Square, and the area of U.S. Highway 1 and PGA Boulevard.

"Personally, we (our council and staff) are so very thankful our residents are safe, and we are impressed by our first responders' immediate, organized and collaborative response," Mayor Chelsea Reed said. "Our staff response is such a wonderful reflection of our city — well trained, fast to respond and impress me at every turn. Sincerely, amazing humans."

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue spokesman Cory Bessette told WPTV they hope to have a "better update" Monday when he meets with staff.

WPTV Chopper 5 got a bird's-eye view of the storm damage.

Copper 5 gets bird's-eye view of tornado damage

WPTV anchor Ashleigh Walter surveyed the U.S. 1-PGA Boulevard intersection, including Oakbrook Square.

Cast Stone International, an outdoor garden sanctuary west of U.S. 1, was heavily damaged. Also, a large tree was down in front of the Publix at Oakbrook Square on the other side of U.S. 1.

Damage at Cast Stone International in Palm Beach Gardens.

WPTV assistant chief engineer Tom Anderson documented the damage from Oakbrook.

Oakbrook Square tornado damage

WPTV photojournalist Alex Hagen shot images from Sanctuary Cove off Prosperity Farms Road in adjacent North Palm Beach.

An American Red Cross spokesman told WPTV it received five calls for help.

The disaster action team helped two adults and two children at Sanctuary Cove apartments to give them financial assistance, so they had a place to stay or to replace belongings. Also, four adults were assisted on Elison Willson in North Palm Beach.

The Red Cross has a team out there now meeting with people at complexes.

Anyone with damage should reach the Red Cross. You can donate on its website.



