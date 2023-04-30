Chopper 5 gets bird's-eye view of northern Palm Beach County tornado damage
A billboard flattening Cast Stone International in North Palm Beach.
A boat flipped over at a dock nearby off Ellison Wilson Road, also in North Palm Beach.
A roof ripped off an apartment complex as well in North Palm Beach.
Chopper 5 captured the bird's-eye view of the damage and WPTV Chopper 5 photographer Johann Hoffend described the scene, including in Palm Beach Gardens.
"I haven't really seen that unless it's during hurricane season and that's a different ballgame, but this was pretty intensive," Hoffend said.
At Brenda Lane and Ellison Wilson Road, boats were bundled together with debris in a yard.
Off Sanctuary Cove Drive, huge trees were uprooted, with some having landed on a car.
"A lot of clean-up, a lot of tree branches, a lot of roof damage and a lot of infrastructure itself, a lot of pipes broke with sprinklers and stuff, so that will be a headache, definitely at least a week," Hoffend said.
Near PGA Boulevard and U.S. Highway 1, workers were busy trying to get a tree off a building.
On Melody Lane, the shingles on so many roofs are gone.
"It's been a pretty interesting week on the storm front, something I haven't seen in my 55 years as a Floridian," Hoffend said.
Now, a familiar site after major storms: blue tarps are being placed on roofs as damage is repaired.
