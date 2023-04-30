Chopper 5 gets bird’s-eye view of Palm Beach Gardens tornado damage

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One day after a tornado struck northern Palm Beach County, we are getting a better idea of the damage, including trees toppled, property damage and overturned vehicles.

Palm Beach Gardens police were asking the public to avoid the area of PGA Boulevard east of the Intracoastal Waterway because of storm damage. But all roads are now open.

Copper 5 gets bird's-eye view of tornado damage

