Chopper 5 gets bird's-eye view of northern Palm Beach County tornado damage

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
A billboard flattening Cast Stone International in North Palm Beach.

A boat flipped over at a dock nearby off Ellison Wilson Road, also in North Palm Beach.

A roof ripped off an apartment complex as well in North Palm Beach.

Chopper 5 captured the bird's-eye view of the damage and WPTV Chopper 5 photographer Johann Hoffend described the scene, including in Palm Beach Gardens.

"I haven't really seen that unless it's during hurricane season and that's a different ballgame, but this was pretty intensive," Hoffend said.

On Brenda Lane and Ellison Wilson Road, boats were bundled together with debris in this yard.

Off Sanctuary Cove Drive, huge trees were uprooted with some landing on a car.

"A lot of clean-up, a lot of tree branches, a lot of roof damage and a lot of infrastructure itself, a lot of pipes broke with sprinklers and stuff, so that will be a headache, definitely at least a week," Hoffend said.

Near PGA Boulevard and U.S. Highway 1, workers were busy trying to get this tree off a building.

On Melody Lane, the shingles on so many roofs are gone.

"It's been a pretty interesting week on the storm front, something I haven't seen in my 55 years as a Floridian," Hoffend said.

Now, a familiar site after major storms: blue tarps are being placed on roofs as damage is repaired.

