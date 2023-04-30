Cleanup underway after devastating tornado rips through neighborhood

When an EF2 tornado wrecked Sanctuary Cove Apartments in North Palm Beach, Edward Dodor held on to his faith, and his two daughters.

“I’m still in shock,” he said. “I was home with my two daughters. It was really scary.”

RELATED: National Weather Service upgrades tornado to EF2 with peak winds of 130 mph

He says he lives in a third-story apartment at the complex, and when he heard something he didn’t think he would survive, he called on his savior.

“I called on Jesus. That’s all I can do,” he said. “I saw death.”

It was a deadly scare for many. Now, people are walking around the debris and making sure neighbors are okay.

For Brian Ekasale, it’s mostly a blur.

“It happened so fast,” he told WPTV’s Victor Jorges.

One sight was more bone chilling than the next.

“As soon as I think I’ve seen something really crazy, I see something crazier,” Ryan Hused SAID.

Hused’s car was destroyed when a tree toppled over it. Inside the shattered shell was a kid’s car seat.

“Now I’m going take out the seat cover things and salvage what I can,” she said.

Crews already were clearing the way for people to get back to their normal routines.

Dodor, who relied on Jesus to get through this storm, doesn’t know how long that’ll take.

“They’re doing a pretty good job, I didn’t expect this,” he said, surrounded by dozens of people cutting large pieces of wood into pieces small enough to carry. “Maybe by tomorrow we’ll be fine.”

Scripps Only Content 2023