Cleanup underway after tornado rips through North Palm Beach neighborhood

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
When an EF2 tornado wrecked Sanctuary Cove apartments in North Palm Beach, Edward Dodor held on to his faith and his two daughters.

"I'm still in shock," he said. "I was home with my two daughters. It was really scary."

Dodor said he lives in a third-story apartment at the complex, and when he heard something he didn't think he would survive, he called on his savior.

"I called on Jesus. That's all I can do," he said. "I (saw) death."

It was a scare for many. Now, people are walking around the debris and making sure neighbors are OK.

A large tree was uprooted after a tornado tore through the Sanctuary Cove apartments, April 30, 2023, in North Palm Beach, Fla.

For Brian Ekasale, it's mostly a blur.

"It happened so fast," he told WPTV.

One sight was more bone-chilling than the next.

"As soon as I think I've seen something really crazy, I see something crazier," Ryan Hused said.

Hused's car was destroyed when a tree toppled over it. Inside the shattered shell was a child's car seat.

A child's car seat can be seen in the back of this car one day after it was crushed and damaged during a tornado, April 30, 2023, in North Palm Beach, Fla.

"Now I'm going take out the seat cover things and salvage what I can," she said.

Crews already were clearing the way for people to get back to their normal routines.

Dodor doesn't know how long that'll take.

"They're doing a pretty good job. I didn't expect this," he said, surrounded by dozens of people cutting large pieces of wood into pieces small enough to carry. "Maybe by tomorrow, we'll be fine."

