Fort Lauderdale Air Show delayed until afternoon because of bad weather

The opening of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show has been delayed until 1 p.m. Sunday because of an intense line of thunderstorms expected to pass through the area in the morning.

This change is "in the interest of public safety," according to a post on Instagram.

The show was scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

The show site and premium viewing venues will open at 1 p.m., which includes the Drop Zone, Sand Boxes, Flight Line Club and VIP Penthouse.

The flying will begin shortly thereafter.

The afternoon weather forecast is partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

On Saturday, people watched the show from the beach, from their condos or even on the water.

The show includes planes from the U.S. Navy, Air Force and Navy.

