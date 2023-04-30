Gwen Stefani helps raise $350K for Dreyfoos School

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
One of music's biggest names was in West Palm Beach on Saturday for a good cause.

Three-time Grammy winner Gwen Stefani held a concert at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches to benefit the Dreyfoos School of the Arts.

During the concert, the "Hollaback Girl" singer spoke about the benefits of music in schools, which are helping to shape the next generation of entertainers.

"If I went to Dreyfoos school, where would I be today," Gwen Stefani said to the crowd. "Seriously, we just had a garage. That's all we had."

The fundraising gala was organized by Save our Musicians Foundation and raised $350,000 for the school.

Students had the opportunity to show off their own talent by performing on the same stage as Stefani. Other Dreyfoos students had their artwork displayed and then sold at a private auction.

Organizers of the Save our Musicians Foundation said they now plan to organize similar galas for art schools across the country.

