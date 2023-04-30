Palm Beach Gardens roads reopen after tornado

All roads in Palm Beach Gardens are open one day after a tornado hit the city, toppling trees, damaging properrty and overturning vehicles.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service listed the storm as an EF2 with maximum peak winds of 130 mph.

Palm Beach Gardens police were asking the public on Saturday to avoid the area of PGA Boulevard east of the Intracoastal Waterway because of storm damage.

Palm Beach Gardens partially activated its Emergency Operations Center and immediately began cleanup of storm debris, Candice Temple told WPTV. The EOC was later deactivated Saturday and "we are addressing remaining items with our normal operations."

No injuries were reported.

Gardens GreenMarket was canceled "out of an abundance of caution for our patrons and vendors." Also all park activities have been canceled as wel Sunday.



Temple said most damage was downed trees from Sandalwood, Oak Brook Square and the U.1. 1 and PGA Boulevard area. A small piece of roof detached from the overhang.

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Department spokesman Cory Bessette told WPTV they hope to have a "better update" Monday when he meets with staff.

WPTV's Chopper 5 got a bird's-eye view of storm damage.

Copper 5 gets bird's-eye view of tornado damage

WPTV anchor Ashleigh Walter surveyed the U.S. 1-PGA Boulevard area, including Oakbrook Square on the west side of Route 1 just before PGA Boulevard.

Cast Stone International, an outdoor garden statuary, was heavily damaged. Also, a large tree was down in front of Publix was down.

Damage at Cast Stone International in Palm Beach Gardens.

WPTV Assistant Chief Engineer Tom Anderson shot video from Oakbrook.

Oakbrook Square tornado damage

WPTV photojournalist Alex Hagen shot images from Sanctuary Cove off Prospertity Farms Road in North Palm Beach.

Sanctuary Cove Apartments in North Palm Beach

An American Red Cross spokesperson told WPTV it receivedfive calls for help.

Sanctuary Cove Apartments

Disaster action team responded helped two adults amd two children at Sanctuary Cove Apartments to give them financial assistance, so they had a place to stay or to replace belongings. Also, four adults were assisted on Elison Willson.

The Red Cross has a team out there now meeting with people at complexes

Anyone with damage should reach the Red Cross. You can donate on its website.



