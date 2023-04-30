Tornado stacks cars on top of each other, damages homes

A home where a man and his 2-year-old son lived was severely damaged by an EF1 tornado that ripped through northern Palm Beach County on Saturday.

The bungalow, located on Melody Lane in North Palm Beach, had its roof ripped off causing the ceiling to cave in.

Pictures showed the furniture was strewn about by the storm with substantial debris inside the home. One of the sliding glass doors was also missing from the house.

At least one tree crashed through a window and a shed was destroyed by the winds estimated to be 100 mph.

closeup of cars on top of each other in Palm Beach Gardens parking lot, April 29, 2023

The property owner said the father and son were out of town when the storm blew through.

Nearby, cars were either flipped over or left upright on top of over vehicles.

An estimated 30 vehicles were damaged in one North Palm Beach parking lot alone.

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue said there were no reports of any injuries from the tornado.

