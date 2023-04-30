Tornado that tore through Palm Beach Gardens had winds of at least 100 mph

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A tornado that tore through Palm Beach Gardens on Saturday afternoon was at least an EF1 with wind speeds of 100 mph, the National Weather Service in Miami said.

The tornado touched down just south of Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center at about 5:10 p.m. and took a northeast track near the intersection of PGA Boulevard and U.S. Highway 1 before coming to an end on U.S. 1, just north of PGA Boulevard.

Along the way, it caused significant damage to the Sandalwood Estates and Sanctuary Cove communities, toppling trees, tossing vehicles and peeling off a portion of the roof off an apartment building.

Tree branch on top of car at Sanctuary Cove in Palm Beach Gardens on April 29, 2023
Tree branch on top of car at Sanctuary Cove in Palm Beach Gardens on April 29, 2023

It also lifted boats out of the water.

"That's considerable damage," WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said.

The final determination of the tornado's strength will likely be made Sunday.

It was the second consecutive day that a tornado touched down in Palm Beach County. An EF0 tornado caused damage Friday evening near Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Residents outraged by ordinance they call confusing
Trees toppled, homes damaged, cars overturned in tornado
Grand opening delayed for new Sprouts Farmers Market west of Boca Raton
FBI, deputies seen searching Wellington home, stable
EF0 tornado causes damage in Boynton Beach

Latest News

Trees toppled, homes damaged, cars overturned in tornado
7-year-old girl drowns at home's birthday party, police say
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) celebrates his basket against the Milwaukees Bucks during...
Heat, Knicks start 2nd round Sunday in rivalry's return
Man hospitalized after shooting in Riviera Beach