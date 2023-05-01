Palm Beach County deputy shoots knife-wielding man in west Boynton Beach

A Palm Beach County deputy was forced to open fire and shoot a man wielding two knives in west Boynton Beach on Monday morning, authorities said.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said deputies encountered a man wielding two knives in the 9900 block of South Military Trail, near the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and South Military Trail.

A deputy fired his weapon and hit the man, according to Barbera. That man was taken to the hospital and has been treated, released, and taken into custody.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the parking lot of a shopping center — with stores like Firehouse Subs and International Jewelers Exchange — blocked off with crime scene tape, along with multiple PBSO deputy and crime scene vehicles on scene.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

