Palm Beach County deputy shoots knife-wielding man in west Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Palm Beach County deputy was forced to open fire and shoot a man wielding two knives in west Boynton Beach on Monday morning, authorities said.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said deputies encountered a man wielding two knives in the 9900 block of South Military Trail, near the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and South Military Trail.

A deputy fired his weapon and hit the man, according to Barbera. That man was taken to the hospital and has been treated, released, and taken into custody.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the parking lot of a shopping center — with stores like Firehouse Subs and International Jewelers Exchange — blocked off with crime scene tape, along with multiple PBSO deputy and crime scene vehicles on scene.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of deputy-involved shooting

Chopper 5 video of west Boynton Beach deputy-involved shooting

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tornado that tore through Palm Beach Gardens had winds of at least 100 mph
Trees toppled, homes damaged, cars overturned in tornado
Tornado tosses boat from cove onto lawn in North Palm Beach
Unofficial Boca Bash to draw thousands of boaters Sunday
Cleanup underway after tornado rips through North Palm Beach neighborhood

Latest News

Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford ,of Aerosmith,...
'Peace Out:' Aerosmith farewell tour includes stop in South Florida
The Florida Panthers celebrate after defeating the Boston Bruins on a goal by Carter Verhaeghe...
Verhaeghe scores in OT as Panthers eliminate Bruins from playoffs
Tornado tosses boat from cove onto lawn in North Palm Beach
Cleanup underway after tornado rips through North Palm Beach neighborhood