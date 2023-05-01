Former South Bay, FSU QB signs undrafted free agent contract with Dolphins

James Blackman starred at Glades Central before stops at Florida State, Arkansas State
FILE - Florida State quarterback James Blackman looks for a receiver during the first half of...
FILE - Florida State quarterback James Blackman looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida, in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Florida State coach Mike Norvell named James Blackman his starting quarterback to open the season. Blackman got the nod Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, after beating out Louisville transfer Jordan Travis and freshman Tate Rodemaker during fall camp. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Former Florida State quarterback James Blackman has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins.

The South Bay native and ex-Glades Central Community High School star was not drafted, but he'll get a chance to compete for a roster spot in the NFL.

Blackman was thrust into the starting lineup for the Seminoles as a true freshman in 2017 after Deondre Francois suffered a season-ending injury in the opening game. He played in just four games while redshirting during the 2018 season after Francois reclaimed the starting job and was an on-again, off-again starter each of the next two seasons before transferring to Arkansas State in 2021.

As a two-year starter for the Red Wolves, Blackman threw for 3,815 yards with 25 total touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had a career-high 2,471 passing yards in his final year of eligibility last season.

Blackman was the starting quarterback for three different Florida State head coaches – Jimbo Fisher, who left after the 2017 season for Texas A&M; Willie Taggart, who was fired after a 9-12 record through 21 games; and Mike Norvell, who has led the Seminoles since 2020.

He finished his FSU career having thrown for 5,445 yards with 43 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

