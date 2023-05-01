Man, 56, found dead in garage after fire erupts at Port St. Lucie home

A 56-year-old man was found dead Monday morning after a fire at a Port St. Lucie home.

Port St. Lucie police said the fire broke out shortly before 7 a.m. in the 2600 block of Southwest Cactus Circle.

Police said someone in the house called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the garage. The 911 caller and another occupant were able to get out safely, but firefighters found the 56-year-old man's body inside the garage.

The St. Lucie County Fire District was investigating the cause of the fire, while police were investigating the man's death.

No other information was immediately available.

