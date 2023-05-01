Panthers deny ticket sales for Maple Leafs fans in Canada

Fans cheer after Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) scored a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers have temporarily restricted home ticket sales for their upcoming playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs to residents of the United States.

An "Important Event Info" notice on the team's Ticketmaster website said Monday that sales for the games at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise will be restricted to U.S. residents, apparently to keep Toronto fans from buying them all up.

"Primary sales to this event will be restricted to residents of the United States," the message said. "Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders for primary tickets by residents outside of the United States will be canceled without notice and refunds given."

A team representative told Canadian news outlets that the Panthers were giving Florida fans the first opportunity to purchase tickets.

A Florida Panthers fan holds up a sign before Game 3 of an NHL first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla.

Tickets for the series went on sale Monday morning and will be restricted to U.S. residents until Tuesday at 11 a.m.

"Resale tickets are available for all buyers," the Ticketmaster message said.

The Panthers upset the top-seeded Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime in a decisive seventh game Sunday. The Maple Leafs advanced after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.

Toronto will host the first two games of the best-of-seven series later this week.

Broward County, where the Panthers play, is home to a large contingent of snowbirds from Canada, many of whom are likely to show their allegiance to the Maple Leafs.

