Sheriff: Palm Beach County deputy shoots knife-wielding man

A Palm Beach County deputy was forced to open fire and shoot a man wielding two knives Monday morning in west Boynton Beach, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw said the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a call at 6:30 a.m. about a suspicious man near the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Military Trail.

When two deputies arrived at the shopping center — which has stores like Firehouse Subs and International Jewelers Exchange — they approached a man who was sitting on a bench and holding two knives, each with 7-inch blades.

e deputies repeatedly told the man to drop the knives, Bradshaw said.

"All of a sudden, he decides to charge the two deputies, coming right at them with the two knives," Bradshaw said. "The first deputy fires three shots, hits him twice, and he goes down."

Bradshaw said the deputies immediately started first aid on the man until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to Delray Medical Center and has already been treated and released. He was being questioned by detectives.

Bradshaw said there was a mental health issue at play, as the man had previously tried to take his own life back in March.

"He did say to one of the deputies while they were loading him into the fire medic's rig, 'You know, you guys didn't do your job.' And the deputy says, 'What are you talking about?' He says, 'I'm still alive,'" Bradshaw said.

The sheriff said his deputies did what they had to do.

"This guy had an agenda," Bradshaw said. "He wanted us to shoot and kill him."

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the parking lot of the shopping center blocked off with crime scene tape, along with multiple PBSO and crime scene vehicles at the scene.

Bradshaw said the two deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard whenever a deputy discharges his or her weapon.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also investigating the incident.

