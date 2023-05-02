2 people, 17 and 18, wounded in Wellington shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
A 17-year-old and 18-year-old were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Wellington, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The double shooting occurred shortly after noon in the 1200 block of White Pine Drive.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies arrived and found the male victims, 17 and 18, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the victims were flown to an area trauma hospital to be treated. They were both in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

"I heard at least six gunshots back-to-back," a nearby resident who was in his room at the time told WPTV.

Violent crimes detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Deputies said there was no threat to the public.

