Cleanup continues at Rainwood Circle residences in Palm Beach Gareden

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lester Stark was on cleanup duty Monday.
 
"I was out this morning from about 11 o'clock till 1 and then I went and got another saw," he said.
 
A tornado ripped through his neighborhood Rainwood Circle in Palm Beach Gardens on Saturday.

"I heard wind blowing and then I went to the living room here and looked at that was going on," he said. "Next thing I know my tree came down. I said oh it's a tornado and then I ran back, grabbed the dog and went to the bathroom."
 
Stark said the tornado didn't last very long. Next-door his neighbor had her garage door trashed by a tree branch.

Driving around Rainwood Circle and you'll see the damage. Piles of tree branches, cut trees, houses with missing shingles and the occasional downed tree.
 
During the tornado, Patrick Corona was home in Connecticut. He got a call from his neighbor in Florida. Within a couple of hours, he had gone to Home Depot and was on the road driving 1,300 miles to see his property in person.
 
"It was 1 o'clock in the morning. I drove down here and got here at 8 o'clock last night," he said. "Cleaned up inside the house. There was glass all over and now we're working on the fence."

A fence s nearly gone. He also had a window blown out, leaving pieces in the wall and a skylight missing.
 
"It was pretty much what I expected because the two neighbors went into the house, they put tarps over the roof and window," he said.
 
Back over at Stark's place, he says he's thankful no one was seriously injured.

"Just a mess thank God. Lost some trees but what can you do," he said.

