Fairy tale princesses are ‘Disenchanted’ at Kravis Center

Happily ever after isn’t always so easy. That’s the plot to MNM Theatre troop’s latest production called “Disenchanted.”

This adult comedy challenges the fairy tale norms of what happens after the prince and princess ride off into the sunset on a white horse.

The plot answers what really happened to Sleeping Beauty, Pocahontas, Mulan, Snow White, Cinderella, and Mulan after "The End." Perhaps they want to take a different path.

"The musical is all about empowerment," said Marcie Gorman, the producing artistic director and MNM Theatre Company founder.

This show has adult themes and language and is not appropriate for small children.

“These princesses have so much to say about almost everything! It’s very funny, very clever, and a little bit raunchy for sure, but as we all know, there can be a lot of truth in comedy, and in satire,” Gorman said.

The show runs at the Kravis Center's Rinker's Playhouse from May 12 to 27 and tickets start at $55, plus tax and fee.

