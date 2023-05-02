FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 2, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - High pressure located over South Florida will keep the wind flow out of the west across our area, which is why it’s expected to be very warm this Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s or close to 90 degrees.

Mostly sunny for Tuesday afternoon will also lead to very warm temperatures as our dry weather continues.

The forecast for the rest of the week remains calm and dry as high pressure dominates the pattern over Florida. This is great timing as SunFest kicks off on Friday in West Palm Beach.

Rain chances rise slightly this weekend to 20% for isolated storms on Saturday and 30% for spotty storms on Sunday.

High temperatures through the rest of the week are in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the 60s and low 70s.

