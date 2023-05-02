Get Savvy in :60 - What steps you should take after a storm, according to Edison Insurance Company


By Megan Hayes
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you find yourself in the aftermath of a heavy storm, the first step you need to take is to make sure that you and your family are in a safe place.

Once you’re able to come out of your home safely, assess any damage you may have experienced. Take photos of the damage and take mitigation steps to avoid further damage when it is safe to do so.

Don’t forget to call your insurance agent to let them know you had a loss and ask them what coverages are available to you during this time.  Oftentimes, your homeowners policy can provide you with coverage for debris removal, food spoilage, and housing reimbursement. 

For more information, visit EdisonInsurance.com.

