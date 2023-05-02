Lake Worth man accused of ripping off Jewish man's yarmulke, battery

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
A Lake Worth man is accused of a potential hate crime against a man at a Walmart west of Boca Raton, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

At 3:15 p.m. Friday, Daniel Scanlan, 34, hit a man, who was at least 65 years old, from behind, removed his black yarmulke and called him a Jewish slur at the store at 22100 South State Road 7, PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release.

Then the suspect spat in it, threw it to the ground and once again struck him.

Another customer, who was at least 65 years old, attempted to intervene and the suspect snatched her cellphone from her hands caller her the "C-word" and threw her to the ground, causing a minor laceration to her right elbow.

As the woman was attempting to retrieve her phone, the suspect purposely threw it to the ground, Barbera said.

The suspect then fled to a white Kia vehicle and drove away, according to PBSO.

Scanlan was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail and faces two count of robbery without firearm and two counts of battery on a person 65 years or older.

In his court appearance Tuesday, bond was set at $30,000 and his next court appearance is 10:30 a.m. May 31.

