‘Love is everything’: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson celebrate 35th wedding anniversary

Rita Wilson, left, and Tom Hanks arrive at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy...
Rita Wilson, left, and Tom Hanks arrive at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

In a sweet Instagram post, Wilson shared a photo of the couple holding a celebratory cake, writing, “35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything.”

In a 2015 interview with CNN, Hanks revealed that he had an instant spark with Wilson when they met, but the secret to their longevity is “that we got married for all the right reasons.”

Hanks and Wilson share two children together, Chet and Truman Hanks.

