'Swatting' calls prompt police presence at PBAU, other South Fla. colleges
A series of "swatting" calls prompted a large police presence Tuesday morning at Palm Beach Atlantic University and several other South Florida colleges.
Police were called to PBAU, where students received text alerts about a lockdown on the downtown West Palm Beach campus.
West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said shortly before 10 a.m., someone called police to report an active shooter on campus with multiple victims and then hung up.
Police Chief Frank Adderley said officers determined that it was a hoax "in a matter of minutes."
"We had enough people here, in case it was a legitimate call, to act appropriately," Adderley said.
Laura Bishop, executive vice president of advancement for PBAU, said the campus lockdown was lifted shortly after it was determined to be a hoax.
"It's terrible to say hoax with something like this," Bishop said. "Seems odd, because it's clearly not funny. But we are grateful that we had an opportunity to test our systems well."
The incident followed several other calls of threats at other South Florida institutions, including Florida International University, where a false report of an active shooter led to a campus scare.
False threats were also reported at Florida Atlantic University and Indian River State College.
Indian River State College later said a 911 call of an active shooter on the Massey Campus in Fort Pierce was a "hoax."
Jachles said West Palm Beach police were working with the FBI to investigate who was responsible.
"Swatting" is the act of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to attract a large number of law enforcement to a particular location.
