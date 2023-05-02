'Swatting' calls prompt police presence at PBAU, other South Fla. colleges

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A series of "swatting" calls prompted a large police presence Tuesday morning at Palm Beach Atlantic University and several other South Florida colleges.

Police were called to PBAU, where students received text alerts about a lockdown on the downtown West Palm Beach campus.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said shortly before 10 a.m., someone called police to report an active shooter on campus with multiple victims and then hung up.

Police Chief Frank Adderley said officers determined that it was a hoax "in a matter of minutes."

West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley speaks about the hoax call of a campus shooter at...
West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley speaks about the hoax call of a campus shooter at Palm Beach Atlantic University during a May 2, 2023, news conference in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla. Standing next to him is Laura Bishop, PBAU's executive vice president of advancement.

"We had enough people here, in case it was a legitimate call, to act appropriately," Adderley said.

Laura Bishop, executive vice president of advancement for PBAU, said the campus lockdown was lifted shortly after it was determined to be a hoax.

"It's terrible to say hoax with something like this," Bishop said. "Seems odd, because it's clearly not funny. But we are grateful that we had an opportunity to test our systems well."

The incident followed several other calls of threats at other South Florida institutions, including Florida International University, where a false report of an active shooter led to a campus scare.

False threats were also reported at Florida Atlantic University and Indian River State College.

Indian River State College later said a 911 call of an active shooter on the Massey Campus in Fort Pierce was a "hoax."

Jachles said West Palm Beach police were working with the FBI to investigate who was responsible.

"Swatting" is the act of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to attract a large number of law enforcement to a particular location.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Residents outraged by ordinance they call confusing
Tornado tosses boat from cove onto lawn in North Palm Beach
Unofficial Boca Bash to draw thousands of boaters Sunday
Cleanup underway after tornado rips through North Palm Beach neighborhood
Some Florida driver’s license holders having problems at TSA checkpoints

Latest News

Singer Gordon Lightfoot performs during the CFL's 100th Grey Cup Championship Halftime Show at...
Folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84
Fairy tale princesses are ‘Disenchanted’ at Kravis Center
High pressure located over South Florida will keep the wind flow out of the west across our...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 2, 2023
Get Savvy in :60 - What steps you should take after a storm, according to Edison Insurance...
Get Savvy in :60 - What steps you should take after a storm, according to Edison Insurance Company