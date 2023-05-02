'Swatting' calls prompt police presence at PBAU, other South Fla. colleges

A series of "swatting" calls prompted a large police presence Tuesday morning at Palm Beach Atlantic University and several other South Florida colleges.

Police were called to PBAU, where students received text alerts about a lockdown on the downtown West Palm Beach campus.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said shortly before 10 a.m., someone called police to report an active shooter on campus with multiple victims and then hung up.

Police Chief Frank Adderley said officers determined that it was a hoax "in a matter of minutes."

West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley speaks about the hoax call of a campus shooter at Palm Beach Atlantic University during a May 2, 2023, news conference in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla. Standing next to him is Laura Bishop, PBAU's executive vice president of advancement.

"We had enough people here, in case it was a legitimate call, to act appropriately," Adderley said.

Laura Bishop, executive vice president of advancement for PBAU, said the campus lockdown was lifted shortly after it was determined to be a hoax.

May 2, 2023: An individual called the police falsely stating there was an active shooter on the WPB campus. Police immediately responded. We are grateful campus is safe & for the quick action of the West Palm Beach Police Department, the FBI & PBA’s Department of Public Safety. pic.twitter.com/l82IZxznmE — Palm Beach Atlantic (@PBAUniversity) May 2, 2023

"It's terrible to say hoax with something like this," Bishop said. "Seems odd, because it's clearly not funny. But we are grateful that we had an opportunity to test our systems well."

The incident followed several other calls of threats at other South Florida institutions, including Florida International University, where a false report of an active shooter led to a campus scare.

FIU Alert Update: This morning @FIUPOLICE received reports of an active shooter in AHC 3. Officers have cleared the building and are now conducting a methodical search.

There is no danger to anyone on campus.

The call appears to be false. — FIU (@FIU) May 2, 2023

False threats were also reported at Florida Atlantic University and Indian River State College.

Indian River State College later said a 911 call of an active shooter on the Massey Campus in Fort Pierce was a "hoax."

IRSC campuses are safe. A call received by 911 claiming there was an active shooter on Massey Campus was a hoax. We thank the members of our local law enforcement community and IRSC Public Safety for their prompt support during the incident. — Indian River State College (@IRSCTheRiver) May 2, 2023

Jachles said West Palm Beach police were working with the FBI to investigate who was responsible.

"Swatting" is the act of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to attract a large number of law enforcement to a particular location.

