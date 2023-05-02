'Swatting' calls prompt police presence at PBAU, other South Florida colleges

A series of "swatting" calls prompted a large police presence at Palm Beach Atlantic University and at least one other South Florida college Tuesday morning.

Police were called to PBAU, where students received text alerts of police activity near the downtown West Palm Beach campus.

West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley said officers quickly determined that it was a hoax.

"We had enough people here in case it was a legitimate call," Adderley said.

The incident followed several other calls of threats at other South Florida institutions, including Florida International University, where a false report of an active shooter led to a campus scare.

FIU Alert Update: This morning @FIUPOLICE received reports of an active shooter in AHC 3. Officers have cleared the building and are now conducting a methodical search.

There is no danger to anyone on campus.

The call appears to be false. — FIU (@FIU) May 2, 2023

A false threat was also reported at Florida Atlantic University and Indian River State College.

Indian River State College later said a 911 call of an active shooter on the Massey Campus in Fort Pierce was a "hoax."

IRSC campuses are safe. A call received by 911 claiming there was an active shooter on Massey Campus was a hoax. We thank the members of our local law enforcement community and IRSC Public Safety for their prompt support during the incident. — Indian River State College (@IRSCTheRiver) May 2, 2023

"Swatting" is the act of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to attract a large number of law enforcement to a particular location.

