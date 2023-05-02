Video shows suspect charging at deputy before being shot

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released a new video of the tense moments that prompted a deputy to shoot a knife-wielding man Monday.

The incident happened near the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Military Trail

The video tweeted by the agency showed Denley Alexis, 20, charging at the responding deputy after the agency said he refused to put down two knives.

WATCH: Sheriff discusses deputy-involved shooting

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw discusses deputy-involved shooting: 'He wanted us to shoot and kill him'

Alexis was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries and then later transferred to the Palm Beach County jail.

The sheriff's office said Alexis admitted to calling 911 about a suspicious person in hopes of being confronted by and shot by deputies.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said there was a mental health issue at play, as Alexis had previously tried to take his own life back in March.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Residents outraged by ordinance they call confusing
Tornado tosses boat from cove onto lawn in North Palm Beach
Unofficial Boca Bash to draw thousands of boaters Sunday
Cleanup underway after tornado rips through North Palm Beach neighborhood
Some Florida driver’s license holders having problems at TSA checkpoints

Latest News

North Palm Beach residents face long cleanup after EF2 tornado
Aftermath of EF2 tornado's damaging winds in North Palm Beach
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw running for 6th term
Force main break causes lane closure at Riviera Beach intersection