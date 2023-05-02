Video shows suspect charging at deputy before being shot

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released a new video of the tense moments that prompted a deputy to shoot a knife-wielding man Monday.

The incident happened near the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Military Trail

The video tweeted by the agency showed Denley Alexis, 20, charging at the responding deputy after the agency said he refused to put down two knives.

WATCH: Sheriff discusses deputy-involved shooting

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw discusses deputy-involved shooting: 'He wanted us to shoot and kill him'

Alexis was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries and then later transferred to the Palm Beach County jail.

The sheriff's office said Alexis admitted to calling 911 about a suspicious person in hopes of being confronted by and shot by deputies.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said there was a mental health issue at play, as Alexis had previously tried to take his own life back in March.

Scripps Only Content 2023